WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Given New $2.80 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $1.60 to $2.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of WildBrain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of WildBrain from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WildBrain presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.47.

OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. WildBrain has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

