Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Down 44.2% in January

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the January 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 38.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WVVI stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 12.02%.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.