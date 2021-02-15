William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Primerica in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

NYSE:PRI opened at $141.77 on Monday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $150.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $1,031,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 10.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $748,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

