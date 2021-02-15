Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $136.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WSM. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $126.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.91. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

