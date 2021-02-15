WINk Price Up 84.5% This Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. WINk has a total market cap of $75.60 million and $23.02 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 84.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

