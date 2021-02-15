Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $35,000 Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 126.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 451.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after buying an additional 2,212,741 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nikola by 4,391.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 860,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nikola by 362.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 633,814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter valued at $7,296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter valued at $5,480,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $93.99.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

