Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Invests $44,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

JPST opened at $50.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

