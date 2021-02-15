Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,055 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 495,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 245,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 189,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 29,675 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 156,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.