Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Makes New Investment in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,756,000.

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $21.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

