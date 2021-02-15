Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 261.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $149.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $170.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

