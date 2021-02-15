Wrapped Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $6.16 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $48,432.16 or 0.99912680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion and approximately $256.70 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00100808 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012697 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 127,245 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.