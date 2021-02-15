WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. WSFS Financial reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 291.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $45.25. 5,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,841. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

