Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) vs. Diadexus (OTCMKTS:DDXSQ) Head-To-Head Review

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Diadexus (OTCMKTS:DDXSQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diadexus has a beta of -3.56, suggesting that its share price is 456% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Diadexus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Diadexus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences $20,000.00 1,060.88 -$12.77 million N/A N/A Diadexus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Diadexus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xenetic Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Diadexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences N/A -28.67% -22.85% Diadexus N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xenetic Biosciences and Diadexus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Diadexus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xenetic Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.28%. Given Xenetic Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Xenetic Biosciences is more favorable than Diadexus.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences beats Diadexus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

Diadexus Company Profile

Diadexus, Inc., a diagnostics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular diagnostic products addressing needs in cardiovascular disease. Its products include PLAC ELISA Test and the PLAC Activity Test that are designed to provide information on traditional risk factors, such as cholesterol levels to help identify individuals at risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke. The company's PLAC ELISA Test is an aid in predicting risk for coronary heart disease (CHD) and ischemic strokes associated with atherosclerosis; and PLAC Test for Lp-PLA2 (lipoprotein-associated phospholipase A2) Activity is used in conjunction with clinical evaluation and patient risk assessment as an aid in predicting risk of CHD in patients with no prior history of cardiovascular events. Its pipeline of proprietary biomarkers comprises proADM, proET-1, and proANP for the treatment of heart failure. The company markets its products to various national and regional clinical reference laboratories and hospitals in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company is based in Poway, California. On June 13, 2016, Diadexus, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California.

