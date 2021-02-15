XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $121.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 147.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.96.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.