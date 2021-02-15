XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $150.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.96.

XPO opened at $121.31 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.31.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

