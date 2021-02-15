Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 11,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 474,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,868,000 after purchasing an additional 149,050 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $122.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.85. Dover Co. has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $130.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

