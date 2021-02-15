Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $520,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC opened at $263.94 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,759.48 and a beta of 0.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

