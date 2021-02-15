Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $556,000 in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $1,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,344.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $10,600,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,248,681.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,364 shares of company stock worth $40,895,144.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

ONEM stock opened at $58.70 on Monday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.61.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

