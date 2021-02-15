Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $623,000 Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $44.26.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

