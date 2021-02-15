Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $659,000 Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. OTR Global raised Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

