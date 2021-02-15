Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Carvana by 22.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total transaction of $6,814,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $181,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,700 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,965,517 shares of company stock worth $737,329,892. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.77.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $296.05 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $304.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of -108.44 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.