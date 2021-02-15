Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,344 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 227.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 18.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

Shares of ECL opened at $219.88 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.59.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

