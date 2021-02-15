Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.30. ACCO Brands reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACCO. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $194,595.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,595.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,560.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,170 shares of company stock worth $2,166,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,976,000 after buying an additional 620,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 277,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 208,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 7,735.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 654,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 645,980 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

