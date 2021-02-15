Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Post $0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.44. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.29. 33,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

