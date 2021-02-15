Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.29). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($12.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($11.37).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.53. 1,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,486. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $161,722,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $3,489,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,751,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

