Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.43 Million

Brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to announce $86.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.30 million to $87.57 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $74.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $360.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $356.67 million to $365.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $397.40 million, with estimates ranging from $389.01 million to $409.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

SPSC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,068,910.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,956.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,682 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.