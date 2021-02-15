Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will post $38.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.70 million to $42.10 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $76.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $210.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.20 million to $212.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $199.13 million, with estimates ranging from $190.02 million to $202.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

NASDAQ TH opened at $2.18 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $220.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 212,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,466 shares in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

