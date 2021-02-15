Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upland Software.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Shares of UPLD opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $228,633.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 434,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,136,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 14,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $744,919.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,546 shares of company stock worth $14,730,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 205,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 67,133 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

