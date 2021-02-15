Zacks: Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.78 Million

Brokerages predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report $86.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.20 million and the lowest is $68.00 million. Cinemark posted sales of $788.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $668.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.19 million to $715.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cinemark.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNK. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 434.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

