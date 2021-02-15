Zacks: Analysts Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. HomeStreet reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of HMST stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.47. 25,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,814. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $903.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

