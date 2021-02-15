Zacks: Analysts Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). National CineMedia reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCMI. Barrington Research cut their price objective on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.13. 13,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,493. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a market cap of $328.67 million, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $9.85.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

