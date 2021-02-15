Zacks: Analysts Expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.14 Million

Analysts expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to post sales of $56.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.20 million. Nine Energy Service reported sales of $163.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full-year sales of $304.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $306.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $308.36 million, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $323.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nine Energy Service.

A number of research firms recently commented on NINE. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:NINE traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.89. 2,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,038. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Nine Energy Service at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

