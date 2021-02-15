Zacks: Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Ralph Lauren reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.37.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $123.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average is $84.89.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,607. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

