Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $923.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post $923.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $904.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $966.00 million. Snap-on reported sales of $852.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

NYSE SNA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.95. 9,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,893 shares of company stock valued at $12,876,551 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after buying an additional 21,813 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

