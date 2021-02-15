Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.58. SpartanNash posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SpartanNash.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPTN. Barclays lowered SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,965.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,339,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 398,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 331,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 221,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.82.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

