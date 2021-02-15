Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.03. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 922.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

NYSE:CFG opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

