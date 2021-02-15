Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.87 Million

Analysts predict that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post $126.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.10 million to $130.00 million. First Merchants posted sales of $123.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $502.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.60 million to $516.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $511.13 million, with estimates ranging from $502.10 million to $525.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

FRME opened at $41.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

