Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce $302.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.50 million and the lowest is $300.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $288.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 in the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

