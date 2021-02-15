Zacks: Brokerages Expect HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.89 Million

Equities analysts predict that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) will announce sales of $443.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HUYA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $445.27 million and the lowest is $442.50 million. HUYA reported sales of $354.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HUYA will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HUYA.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUYA. CLSA cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HUYA by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,414 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in HUYA by 333.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,834,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,647,000 after buying an additional 6,029,393 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in HUYA by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,963,000 after buying an additional 533,599 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in HUYA by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,112,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after buying an additional 570,702 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in HUYA by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,002,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after buying an additional 826,282 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.01. 209,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,655. HUYA has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

