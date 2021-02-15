Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,379. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $327.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

