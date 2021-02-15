Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to Post -$2.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to report earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.43). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($5.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.20) to ($7.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($9.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.50) to ($6.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

RETA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.75. 6,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $88.17 and a one year high of $233.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after buying an additional 26,005 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $11,462,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

