Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $455.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to announce $455.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $426.80 million to $485.09 million. The Boston Beer reported sales of $301.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Boston Beer.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $932.73.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $42.17 on Friday, hitting $1,167.13. 5,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,931. The company has a 50 day moving average of $986.39 and a 200 day moving average of $929.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $1,180.00.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $932.92, for a total value of $9,329,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,928 shares of company stock valued at $41,954,550 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.