Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) to Hold

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TSC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of TSC opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. Analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 86.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 517.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

