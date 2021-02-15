Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) to Sell

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARDS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

ARDS traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $8.08. 5,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,924. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.18.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.25% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

