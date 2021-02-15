Zacks Investment Research Lowers Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackbaud's fourth-quarter results benefited from rapid migration of enterprises to cloud amid COVID-19 induced digitization, and robust uptake of JustGiving platform and Financial Edge NXT offerings. Further, expansion of product portfolio and strategic collaborations bode well for Blackbaud. The synergies from YourCause buyout positions it well to expand presence in enterprise philanthropy market. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis led macroeconomic weakness, and sluggish demand across small and medium sized businesses has impacted bookings growth and hurt pipeline expansion. Further, a leveraged balance sheet adds to the risk of investing in the company. In fact, Blackbaud has suspended dividend payouts to maintain near-term liquidity amid the COVID-19 crisis. Notably, Blackbaud stock has underperformed the industry in the past one year.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLKB. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.57. Blackbaud has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $271,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blackbaud by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,984,000 after purchasing an additional 207,522 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 389,785 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Blackbaud by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

