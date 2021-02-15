Zacks Investment Research Lowers Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) to Sell

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Colony Capital stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.51. 135,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. Colony Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

