Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Saipem stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Saipem has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

