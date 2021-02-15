Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

ZURVY stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

