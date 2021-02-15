Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the January 14th total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,431.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $120.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average of $95.88. Zalando has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

