Zetacoin (ZET) Reaches One Day Volume of $9,305.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $175,055.18 and approximately $9,305.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,065.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $721.03 or 0.01500115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.67 or 0.00511111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00041244 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005261 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,437,615 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

